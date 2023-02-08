Christina Applegate is opening up about how multiple sclerosis has affected her body.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the “Dead to Me” star explained that due to her MS diagnosis, she waited months to finally watch the show’s third season.

“I don’t like seeing myself struggling,” she said. “Also, I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications and I didn’t look like myself, and I didn’t feel like myself.”

Applegate has been open about the difficulties of shooting “Dead to Me” season 3 while dealing with her diagnosis.

When she finally decided to watch the episodes, the actress watched them alone, and had to take breaks throughout.

“At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was,” Applegate said. “All the scenes I wasn’t in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time.”

Also in the interview, Applegate said that the upcoming SAG Awards, where she is nominated for her work on the show, will likely be her last.

“It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal,” Applegate said. “Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment.”