Prince Harry and Meghan may not be attending King Charles’ royal coronation.

People reports that the Sussexes have yet to receive their invitation to the event, according to a source.

A palace insider told the outlet they would be invited to the ceremony, but there has yet to be any move towards a reconciliation from either side.

Relations between the couple and the palace have soured followed the release of Harry’s memoir, as well as his bombshell interviews following its release.

Harry addressed the upcoming coronation directly in his ITV interview.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it,” he said at the time.

According to the source, however, their attendance is dependent on an apology that may not materialize.

“The problem is that [Harry and Meghan] want a capitulation and apology by the palace, but when ‘recollections vary,’ that’s quite difficult,” they said.

King Charles is eager for relations to return to normal, especially in light of his momentous occasion.

“It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family,” said another insider. “If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”