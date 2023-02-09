The day is almost here!

This Sunday, Feb. 12, Rihanna will make her long-awaited comeback to the stage as the headlining performer at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

While the 34-year-old singer delighted fans with the recent releases of “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again” on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, this moment marks a major musical comeback, as it’s been a whopping seven years since Rihanna released her album, ANTI, in 2016 and five years since she last performed pubicly at the Grammy Awards in 2018.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the beauty mogul and fashion designer explained that this felt like a “now or never” opportunity, after she welcomed a baby boy with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

“You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career,” she shared. “I have to live up to that challenge.”

While the setlist for the show is unknown, fans can anticipate Rihanna will be playing some of her biggest hits through the years, like “Umbrella”, “We Found Love” and “Diamonds”.

Music tycoon Jay-Z, who signed Rihanna back in 2005, will also be working closely with the star on her performance, as he has served as the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist since 2019 alongside his company, Roc Nation.

Sharing her hope to “incorporate a lot of culture” in her performance, Rihanna tells ET, “I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage. I want to celebrate the music that I’ve made.”

As for special guests, it’s yet to be confirmed if there will be appearances by other artists or if Rihanna will be performing solo.

TMZ reports that the singer and her team have been working with “a list of nearly 50 possible names”, which could include artists she has collaborated with “over the years,” like Paul McCartney, Calvin Harris, Pharrell and Drake.

Fans can be fairly certain, however, that Rihanna’s adorable nine-month-old son will be making an appearance. A source told Hollywood Life that Rihanna hopes to have him attend while wearing “noise-cancelling headphones” and he will join her family, who “will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating.”