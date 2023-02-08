The release of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare last month is putting a “massive shadow” over King Charles’ upcoming coronation, a source has said.

Harry made numerous allegations about his family in the much-talked about book, including detailing an alleged fight he had with his brother Prince William, as well as sharing multiple comments that were allegedly made about his wife Meghan Markle, among other things.

Charles’ coronation is set to take place on May 6, and a lot of the discussion surrounding it has been whether Harry and Meghan will attend.

A royal insider told People, “This is all so ghastly.

“Although there is sorrow because the Queen has died, the coronation should be a joyful moment, too, because Charles will be crowned. But this is a massive shadow.”

The royals haven’t spoken publicly about Harry’s release.

“They didn’t want to fan the flames of the rift and the dispute,” royal correspondent Valentine Low, author of Courtiers, told the mag. “They know that anything said in a statement or a briefing would prolong it. They wanted it to calm down as soon as possible. The longer it goes on, the less hope there is for reconciliation.”

A source close to the royal household continued, “William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down.”

The magazine pointed out that “discussions are underway on how to work out a reconciliation” between Harry and Meghan and the family.

“The problem is that [the Sussexes] want a capitulation and apology by the palace, but when ‘recollections vary,’ that’s quite difficult,” a source revealed.

The insider added, “It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it.

“He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”

Royal historian Robert Lacey told the mag, “It is almost insulting to ask, ‘When are they going to kiss and make up?’ There have been some very grave disagreements between them. But the Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the coronation will be all about.”

