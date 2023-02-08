Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Elizabeth Banks had a great experience working with Ray Liotta on her film “Cocaine Bear” before his tragic death in May 2022 at age 67.

A synopsis for the upcoming flick, which is inspired by a true story, reads, “An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converge in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.”

Banks tells Variety that although she “definitely took gore out” after seeing the first full cut of the film, she didn’t take much out.

She explains how she took particular care with a scene between the cocaine bear and the film’s real villain, a drug dealer played by Liotta.

Photo credit: Art Streiber for Variety

The late star passed away in his sleep just a week after he rerecorded his dialogue with Banks, the magazine shares.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Banks On ‘Controversial’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ Scene Of Kids Sampling Drugs: ‘It’s Their Innocence Being Tested’

“He came to Ireland with the best attitude,” an emotional Banks recalls.

“He had a great time. He came for ADR and saw the film, and was like, ‘Oh, my God, the bear looks so good!’”

Liotta stars in the flick alongside actors including O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Margo Martindale and Alden Ehrenreich.

READ MORE: Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Remembers The Late Actor On His 68th Birthday: ‘Today We Celebrate You’

After news of Liotta’s death was revealed, Banks shared an emotional post:

“Cocaine Bear” hits theatres on Feb. 24.