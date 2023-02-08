GLAAD will be honouring a trio of celebrities at the upcoming 34th edition of the GLAAD Media Awards.

This year, Grammy-winning singer Christina Aguilera will receive GLAAD’s Advocate for Change Award, awarded for for her decades-long allyship in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. In addition, Bad Bunny will be presented with GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, for his efforts in championing queer visibility in Latinx culture, while actor Jeremy Pope will be honoured the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for breaking barriers across multiple industries as an out-LGBTQ media professional.

READ MORE: 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Nominees: ‘Bros’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More

“Christina Aguilera is a beloved icon who has inspired and shared messages of love for the LGBTQ community since the start of her music career. From using her voice to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation to creating songs and music videos that showcase LGBTQ love, Christina loudly and proudly raises the bar for what it means to be a LGBTQ ally today,” said GLAAD president & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in the announcement.

“Bad Bunny uses his role as one of the world’s most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending violence against trans women of colour. By consistently advocating for our community, elevating our stories, and demanding action from anti-LGBTQ leaders, Bad Bunny redefines the positive influence Latin music artists can have within the LGBTQ community, and has set an example for all artists,” added Ellis.

READ MORE: Lily Rose Is First-Ever Country Artist To Be Named Outstanding Breakthrough Artist At 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

“Jeremy Pope is one of today’s most talented and dynamic actors who has given life and excitement to important stories that impact and honor the LGBTQ community,” said Ellis. “Offscreen, Pope has used his voice to have important conversations about being an out actor in Hollywood, which are key to continuing to erase stigma and bias that affect out actors today.”

The 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place on March 30th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.