Elizabeth Banks isn’t ashamed of her past work.

The director was behind beloved audience favourites like “Pitch Perfect 2”, but also worked on 2019’s “Charlies’ Angels”.

The film earned a disappointing $73.3 million worldwide against a budget of $48 million film.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Banks Opens Up About Working With Ray Liotta On ‘Cocaine Bear’ Not Long Before He Died

Banks, who also produced, wrote, and starred in the film, accepted its performance with grace, tweeting at the time, “Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world.”

Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 18, 2019

“I took full responsibility for ‘Charlie’s Angels’ — certainly no one else did,” Banks told Variety. “It was all laid on me and I happily accepted, because what else am I supposed to do?”

READ MORE: Elizabeth Banks On ‘Controversial’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ Scene Of Kids Sampling Drugs: ‘It’s Their Innocence Being Tested’

While the 2019 film didn’t do well, Banks is hoping her next feature, the dark comedy “Cocaine Bear” will resonate more with audiences.

“‘Cocaine Bear’ is a ginormous risk,” she laughed. “This could be a career ender for me.”