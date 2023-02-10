Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are closing the book on another season of “The Morning Show”.

The third season of the Apple TV+ show wrapped up filming this week, and both stars have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

On Thursday, Aniston shared a post on Instagram, celebrating the end of production.

“That’s a wrap on Season 3 🥹👏🏼Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew —❤️ So much more to come 😘💥!!” she wrote, alongside pics from the set with Witherspoon, executive producer Kristin Hahn, Hello Sunshine president Lauren Neustadter, actors Jon Hamm, Marcia Gay Harden, Mark Duplass and more of the show’s cast and crew.

At the end of the slideshow, Aniston included a video of her thanking the cast and crew for all their work.

“I’m so lucky to get to work with you. Thank you for everything,” she told the gathered crew, before receiving hugs from Witherspoon and others.

Earlier in the week, Witherspoon shared her own post on Instagram anticipating the end of production on the season.

She captioned the post, “Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY! 💫🤸”.

A carousel of photos accompanied the post, including a shot of Witherspoon posing at her iconic news desk, as well as with her co-workers for one last day at work.

The official Instagram account for the show commented on the post, writing, “That’s a wrap 🎬”.

Fans and friends alike also shared their love for the show, with Ellie Goulding writing, “YES 🔥🔥🔥”. Fans were excited to catch up with the news team, with one fan writing, “I CAN’T WAIT!!! i need to see alex & bradley back on my screen again!!!”.

“The Morning Show” was renewed for a third season in January, 2022, with Charlotte Stoudt taking over as showrunner from Kerry Ehrin. No word yet on season 4.