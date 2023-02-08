Reese Witherspoon is bidding “The Morning Show” an early farewell.

The fourth and final season of the show is currently wrapping up filming. The star shared a sneak peek of the set on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY! 💫🤸”.

A carousel of photos accompanied the post, including a shot of Witherspoon posing at her iconic news desk, as well as with her co-workers for one last day at work.

The official Instagram account for the show commented on the post, writing, “That’s a wrap 🎬”.

Fans and friends alike also shared their love for the show, with Ellie Goulding writing, “YES 🔥🔥🔥”. Fans were excited to catch up with the news team, with one fan writing, “I CAN’T WAIT!!! i need to see alex & bradley back on my screen again!!!”.