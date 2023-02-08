Chris Pratt is promising that fans of the video game are going to love the upcoming “Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

When it was announced that Pratt would be voicing the game’s titular Italian plumber, the news was hit with skepticism and backlash.

However, Pratt took to Instagram to promise his 41.3 million followers that they won’t be disappointed by the final product.

“Y’all don’t even know what you’re about to see!!!” Pratt wrote.

“There’s not a bigger Mario fan than myself. 10 year old me would flip my turtle if I knew I’d grow up to voice this character,” he continued.

“I’m so honored to be Mario and carry on the legacy of bringing joy to the world through Miyamoto-San’s character,” he added. “Everyone is fantastic in the film. The trailers are great but you ain’t seen nothin yet!!! #SuperMarioMovie”

In addition to Pratt, the animated film will also feature Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Meanwhile, Charles Martinet, who voices all the various characters in the video games, will be appearing in what has been described as “surprise cameos.”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” hits theatres on April 7.