Justin and Hailey Bieber are soaking in the Hawaiian sunshine.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Canadian pop star and his wife shared some pics from their trip to Hawaii.

As People reports, the couple are in Hawaii to celebrate the 30th birthday of surfer Kelia Moniz, and were joined by longtime friend Justine Skye on the trip.

Among the photos are one in which Justin poses next to a koi pond stocked with goldfish, and another in which Hailey is seen in front of a tree wearing a t-shirt reading, “magical mushrooms — we shall eat them more often.”

In addition, there are also several photos in which the couple are seen snuggling with pal Kelia Termini’s newborn daughter.