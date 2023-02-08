It’s been more than six years since news first emerged of a potential remake of “Splash”, the beloved 1984 fantasy in which Tom Hanks starred as a guy who falls in love with a mermaid (Daryl Hannah).

In 2016, Deadline reported that the remake would switch things up by casting Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”, “Office Christmas Party”) in the Tom Hanks role, while Channing Tatum would play the sexy merman.

READ MORE: Channing Tatum To Play Daryl Hannah’s Iconic Mermaid Role In ‘Splash’ Remake

Now, Deadline is reporting that the project has being revived with the hiring of a new screenwriter, Sarah Rothschild (Netflix’s “Sleepover”), tapped to rewrite the script.

According to the report, Bell remains attached to the project; it’s unclear, however, whether the same applies to Tatum, or if another actor will be cast in the merman role.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Has Some Ideas About Gender-Swapped ‘Splash’ Remake With Channing Tatum

The first “Splash” proved to be surprise hit for Disney, bringing in a solid $70 million at the box office while making Hanks a hot commodity in Hollywood.