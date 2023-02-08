Paris Hilton is loving life as a new mom! A source tells ET that Paris, who announced in late January that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, feels like everything in her life is “picture perfect” now that baby is here.

“Paris finally feels like everything in her life is picture perfect. A baby was the last piece of the puzzle for her to truly live out her fairy tale. Her greatest purpose is being a mom and her priorities have shifted,” the source says.

The couple has put their son above all else and are focusing on enjoying parenthood together.

“Paris and Carter are thinking about long-term plans and they want to enjoy parenthood and focus on that together. They’re talking about winding down a lot in the future and giving all their attention to their baby above all else,” the source adds. “They are so over the moon and they’re so over the moon to finally have started their family.”

The update on Paris’ new life as a first-time mom comes just days after she and Carter enjoyed a night out.

On Saturday, the couple attended the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons dressed to the nines.

Paris and Carter were dressed to impress for the event, the socialite donning a black, off-the-shoulder sequin gown paired with a matching black Jimmy Choo bow clutch and diamond necklace. As for her entrepreneur husband, Carter wore a blue velvet tuxedo jacket with black lapels and a pair of matching black pants and bow tie.

“Mom and Dad’s first night out 👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏻 #Sliving ✨💖,” the new mom captioned a series of photos taken at home.

Paris surprised fans on Jan. 24 when she revealed the birth of their son. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned a photo of the baby’s hand wrapped around her thumb.

“Paris is so incredibly happy and has always dreamed of being a mom,” a source told ET at the time. “Her friends and family are thrilled for her and know she is going to be the best mom.”

The surprise baby announcement comes just a couple of months after Paris revealed she was undergoing IVF treatments. “IVF is always a journey for everything but we’re so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!” Paris explained in November 2022. “As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!”

Paris and Carter tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in November 2021, and while the couple has been married for just over a year, Paris has been very vocal about her desire to start a family with Carter.

During an April 2022 appearance on “The Bellas” podcast, she shared, “We’ve been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple months of dating. We would love to have twins, that would be amazing. We want like three or four.”

Paris continued, “I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both. But whatever happens, happens. I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

