Teresa Giudice paid a visit to Wednesday’s edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, and had a skill to teach host Drew Barrymore: how to dramatically flip over a table, as the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star notoriously did in a fit of rage during the series’ first season.

After a clip from the infamous table flip was shown, Barrymore quipped, “I mean, I love you, I get that. I like a drink in the face too. That’s a real clutch move. Have you ever done that?”

“No,” GIudice admitted, but added, “I would love to.”

Barrymore then asked Giudice to “walk me through” what led her to flip the table, with two fully loaded tables on the set.

“Yes, so think about something that makes you really, really angry, like if your boyfriend cheated on you or if a girlfriend betrayed you,” Giudice advised. “Because she was going after my girlfriend so I was sticking up for my girlfriend. I’m a girls’ girl. So think about something that makes you really angry and then grab the table and hold on to it and then on the count of three…”

“You were engaged 19 times you stupid [bleep],” the two shout in unison, before each flipped over their respective tables.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.