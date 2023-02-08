Harrison Ford is setting the record straight.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Shrinking” star responded to fan theories that he suffers from social anxiety due to his perceived shyness at events and in interviews.

“That sounds like something a psychiatrist would say, not a casual observer,” the 80-year-old actor told the outlet. “I don’t have a social anxiety disorder. I have an abhorrence of boring situations.”

At this point, Ford said, “I know who the f**k I am.”

Ford further clarified that in his early years as a stage actor, he did experience nerves.

“I wasn’t shy, I was f***ing terrified” he recalled. “My knees would shake so badly, you could see it from the back of the theatre. But that’s not social anxiety. That’s being unfamiliar with the territory.”

Ford continued, “I was able to talk myself through that and then enjoy the experience of being onstage and telling a story with collaborators.”

While he doesn’t shy away from the spotlight these days, Ford did tell THR that he tries to “blend in” when he can.

“I have a protective colouration. I try to blend in. That’s what I do. When I’m getting dressed, if people are going to be wearing a suit, I wear a suit,” he explained. “If people are wearing blue jeans, I’m wearing blue jeans. I’m comfortable in all kinds of company. I don’t know why people have an expectation of me. I come in all colours. I don’t know who’s going to show up. But it’s usually me — and it looks familiar.”

He has no plans of slowing down either, with the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923”, getting renewed for season 2 and the upcoming fifth instalment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, Ford said he’s still having a good time.

“I’m still excited about the prospect of telling a story,” Ford gushed. “I like playing an old guy. If I wasn’t having a good time, I would stop doing it.”

