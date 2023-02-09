The cause of death has now been revealed for Dax Tejera and, contrary to what ABC News president Kim Godwin said last month, the ABC News producer did not die from a heart attack on Dec. 23.

ET has confirmed that Dax choked to death because he was drunk while out at dinner with his wife and friends at Bobby Van’s Steakhouse. A spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells ET that Dax’s official cause of death was “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication.”

The New York Post was first to report the news.

Just last month, Godwin released a statement addressing Dax’s death, which read, “It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera passed away suddenly of a heart attack last night. As executive producer of ‘This Week With George Stephanopoulos’ Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls. Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple’s two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family.”

Dax was an executive producer of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”. He was 37.

Shortly after the tragedy, Dax’s wife, Veronica, was arrested after she was accused of leaving their 2-year-old and 5-month-old daughters alone at the Yale Club in the hours leading up to his sudden death.

In a statement shared with ET, the mother-of-two said she made a “poor decision” by leaving their daughters alone on the evening of Dec. 23.