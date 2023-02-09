More sequels are on the way from Disney and Pixar.

During an earnings call with investors, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced new sequels to “Toy Story”, “Frozen” and “Zootopia”.

“Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, ‘Toy Story’, ‘Frozen’ and ‘Zootopia’,” Iger said. “We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises.”

The last entry in the main “Toy Story” franchise was 2019’s acclaimed hit “Toy Story 4”. Last year, Pixar released the spin-off film “Lightyear”, which failed to meet expectations at the box office.

On Twitter, Buzz Lightyear actor Tim Allen confirmed that he would also be returning to voice the iconic character for “Toy Story 5”. In the spin-off, the character had been voiced by Chris Evans.

See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond! pic.twitter.com/bwRzE487Vi — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 9, 2023

“Frozen 3” will follow the success of the sequel “Frozen 2”, which earned $1.45 billion at the box office in 2019.

The first “Zootopia” film was a hit in 2016, earning $1.02 billion at the box office.

News about the animated sequels came amid turbulence at Disney, which also announced during its earnings call that due to losses in its streaming business, the company will be $5.5 billion in costs, including $3 billion from content development, and 7,000 layoffs.