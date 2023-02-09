Evangeline Lilly praised “incredibly brave and strong” Jeremy Renner following his near-death experience as she revealed she’d recently visited the actor.

The Canadian actress was speaking to Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans about “The Hurt Locker”, which she starred in alongside Renner, when she spoke about how “intense” it was seeing him after his horrific snow plow accident.

Lilly shared, “I was just at Jeremy’s house the other night and he was in a wheelchair,” later adding: “He has recovered like a mo-fo.”

She recalled of the visit, “I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand, while he moaned and groaned in pain, and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight up miracle. He is, he’s made of something really tough, that guy. And, you know, you’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”

Lilly said of seeing Renner, “It was really intense. I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing.

“I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

It was revealed last month that Renner had been trying to save his nephew when he got run over by his snow plow near his home outside Reno, Nevada on Jan. 1.

He recently took to Instagram to reveal he’d broken more than 30 bones in the accident.

Thanking fans for their support and well-wishes, the star added, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏.”