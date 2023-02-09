British-Turkish actor Tamer Hassan fought back tears as he explained that he has family missing following Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake and the various aftershocks that followed.

According to The Guardian, the combined death toll from the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria has now reached more than 17,500, with tens of thousands more injured.

Hassan, who has starred in movies such as “The Double”, “The Football Factory” and “Batman Begins”, spoke to “Sky News” from Cyprus as he revealed he’ll be heading over to Turkey soon.

He shared, “We have family that are lost, not found.”

As Hassan later clarified the comments, he told the reporter: “We have family missing that haven’t been found. Due to the cold weather, we’re not hopeful. We’re quite worried,” fighting back tears.

Hassan said, “We’re trying to find a route into Turkey and to the worst affected areas. The biggest distress for me is that there are some areas that have been completely flattened and with no help.

“That’s our biggest fear.”

He told the reporter he was trying to pinpoint the areas “where the most help is needed,” adding: “We’re reaching out to everyone around the world, everybody that can see what’s happening here with this humanitarian disaster.

“We’re just holding our hands out for everybody to help as much as they can. As I said before we have family there. People dying.”