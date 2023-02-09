Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian has got a new look.

In her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the reality star shared her flowing new brunette hairstyle, revealing that she’s got bangs now.

Modelling a series of outfits from her SKIMS line, including a white bodysuit, as well bra and shorts, Kardashian shows off the new hairstyle.

One of the clips is set to Ariana Grande’s song “Imagine”, which the singer re-shared on her own account.

Photo: Ariana Grande/Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In the video, Kardashian is speaking with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, saying, “We cut bangs guys.”

Later, she posted another video debuting another new look, saying “Alright guys, we’re going to the Valentine’s Day SKIMS Pop-Up,” while showing off bright pink bra, leggings and jacket, along with knee-high boots.

Kardashian has had many hairstyles over the years, including sporting a dirty blonde look in public recently, and a platinum blonde look before that.