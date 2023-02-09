Click to share this via email

William, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the National Maritime Museum on February 09, 2023 in Falmouth, England.

Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to Cornwall, U.K. on Thursday.

The visit marked the royals’ first time on a public engagement in the county since taking on the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall titles following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8.

Good afternoon Cornwall! — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 9, 2023

William and Kate, who have an array of titles but usually go by the Prince and Princess of Wales, visited the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth as part of their trip.

As per usual, the pair got stuck in, this time learning boat building and repair skills.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart The National Maritime Museum on February 09, 2023 in Falmouth, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty)

Locals have been working on the refurbishment of the “Kiwi”; a 14-ft sailing dinghy that was presented to the late Queen and her husband, Prince Philip as a wedding present from the Royal New Zealand Navy, People reported.

In a clip shared on Twitter by Daily Express Royal Reporter Richard Palmer, Kate could be seen hammering, before William joked: “If she sinks up here, we were never here OK?

“You never saw us,” he laughed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall learning boat building and repair skills at the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth. “If she sinks up here, we were never here OK?” says William. “You never saw us.” pic.twitter.com/V3MsMpSRwB — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 9, 2023

The Prince and Princess also met a group who are taking part in the “Young and Talented Cornwall” project.

According to the website, the organization provides “financial support to help sportspeople, dancers, musicians, creative writers and other talented young people achieve their potential.”

William and Kate also watched school children take part in a model boat race, as well as heading to The Dracaena Centre to learn about the services it provides to local people, among other engagements.

William and Kate racing model boats with children at the museum. pic.twitter.com/gdb3hkCIqL — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 9, 2023

Their joint visit comes after William made his first visit to Cornwall since becoming the Duke of Cornwall in November, when he spent time at community “urban space” Newquay Orchard.

During his engagement, William also toured the Orchard after his father, the then-Prince Charles, visited in June.