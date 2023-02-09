Click to share this via email

Learn the story of the world’s most iconic shoe.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the upcoming film “AIR”, from director Ben Affleck, and co-starring Affleck and Matt Damon.

The film goes behind the scenes of Nike’s partnership with the legendary Michael Jordan and the creation of the Air Jordan, which brought the company’s fledgling basketball division to life and revolutionized the worlds of sports and culture.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike executive who bet his division’s future on Jordan, then just a rookie, with Affleck playing Phil Knight, the company’s co-founder.

The film also stars Viola Davis as the basketball star’s mother, Deloris Jordan, along with Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and more.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Alex Convery wrote the screenplay, with Damon and Affleck also acting as producers.

“AIR” hits theatres April 5.