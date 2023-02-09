A new CBC show is set to be the first major-network primetime series in Canada to feature a leading cast with disabilities.

ET Canada is giving you an exclusive first look at “PUSH”, an unscripted series that takes audiences into the world of “Wheelie Peeps,” described as “an unlikely group of friends and wheelchair users, bonded by their shared experience of navigating life on wheels” in a statement. Watch the trailer above.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Clement Virgo’s ‘Brother’ Explores Growing Up Amid Toronto’s Pulsing ’90s Hip-Hop Scene

We follow the group — consisting of ex-exotic dancers, mothers, concert pianists, self-described “rednecks” and more — as they start families, battle stigmas, delve into the dating world, and fight to prove that “even though their mobility may be limited, their lives and dreams are most certainly not.”

Scene from “PUSH”. — Photo: CBC

“This show is what I needed when I was first paralyzed,” says lead cast member, Benveet “Bean” Gill, in a statemet. “To see that having a disability doesn’t define you. We’re regular people, striving like everyone else to live our kickass lives to the fullest. But ‘PUSH’ is not simply a show about our lives. It’s about really seeing and hearing us as people, just as we are.”

READ MORE: Amber Marshall Talks ‘Honouring’ Robert Cormier’s Memory In ‘Heartland’: ‘How Do We Move Forward With This?’

Along with Gill, described as the “mother hen” of the group, the cast of “PUSH” includes “foul-mouthed and former bad boy” Brian McPherson and his romantic journey with Victoria Berezovich, “quad Mom” Natasha Urkow, “spunky and spirited” Aleem Jaffer, pianist Riccardo Baldini, and the “no secrets here” Brittney Neunzig. The series was directed by Meagan McAteer, and produced by Fenix Film & Television and Small Army Entertainment in partnership with CBC.

Scene from “PUSH”. — Photo: CBC

The series was shot last year in Edmonton, Alberta.

“PUSH” premieres Friday, Feb. 24th at 8:30pm ET/9:00pm NT on CBC TV and CBC Gem. It will consist of eight 30-minute episodes, with a ninth bonus episode airing exclusively on CBC Gem.