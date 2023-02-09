You can definitely count The Rock as a big Adele fan.

In a post on his Instagram account, Dwayne Johnson shared photos from the Grammys where he finally got to meet the “Rolling In The Deep” singer”.

“What a legit and warm surprise at the top of the show!” he wrote, alongside a series of photos of the two of them together at the awards show.”And beautiful full circle moment calling her name and handing her the Grammy at the end of the night.”

Johnson meeting Adele was actually a planned part of the show, as it turns out.

“This is one of the strangest things I found out,” host Trevor Noah had said during his opening monologue. “The person that Adele has always wanted to meet, but never has, is Dwayne Johnson… I found out he’s a huge fan of yours, too.”

In an interview with NikkieTutorials last year, Adele had revealed how much she admired the “Black Adam” star.

Speaking with Variety, Johnson explained how he actually worked with the Grammys producers to make the meeting a reality.

“We wanted to do something special for Adele,” he said. “I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times. But I’ve got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well — her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I’ve always admired that about her.”

Johnson continued, “We were trying to figure out something to do that was going to be fun and surprise her, and we had kicked around ideas all week. The key to a surprise like that is to actually keep it a surprise. Myself and the Grammys went to great lengths to make sure that Adele was authentically surprised in the moment, and she was.”

Finally, the actor added, “It was such a special night. And she’s such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman. We had a really great time tonight. I think probably the best part about it is she’s just cool — and I had never met her before.”