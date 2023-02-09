Amy Robach reportedly left ABC News with a better deal than her beau T.J. Holmes, sources have said.

According to Page Six, insiders said the pair “each got a nice severance package” from the broadcasting network, but Robach was said to have walked away with “an even bigger settlement” than Holmes.

Details regarding the settlement “remain a closely guarded secret,” but another insider told the site: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].”

Robach, who co-hosted “GMA3” as well as appearing on “20/20”, joined the company in 2012, before Holmes started in 2014.

A second source revealed the couple, whose romance was first leaked in November, probably “just got paid what they would have been owed for the remainder of their contracts and little, if anything, more.”

However, they added, “It’s possible they could have gotten paid slightly more to sign an NDA — and to keep the peace.”

The anchors are said to be satisfied with what they were paid and are now “back in New York, laying low,” after spending some time in Los Angeles.

ET Canada has contacted an ABC News spokesperson for comment.

The source comments come after ABC News confirmed to ET Canada that the pair were leaving amid weeks of discussion about their relationship.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” a spokesperson said.

The lovebirds had been pulled off-air while bosses investigated their romance.

It was revealed in December that Holmes had filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig after 12 years of marriage.

The two wed in 2010 and share their daughter Sabine together. Holmes is also father to Brianna and Jaiden from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

Robach, on the other hand, tied the knot with Andrew Shue in 2010, as well, before they reportedly split last year.