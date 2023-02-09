Cameron Diaz is officially back!

Last summer, it was announced the “There’s Something About Mary” star would be making her big return to acting with the Netflix movie “Back in Action”, co-starring Jamie Foxx.

In new photos, Diaz and Foxx were spotted filming a scene for the action-comedy on-set in London.

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Fox on the set of “Back In Action” – Photo: Click News and Media / BACKGRID

Diaz last big screen appearance was in 2014’s “Annie”, which also co-starred Jamie Foxx.

The pair also starred together in 199’s “Any Given Sunday”, and in an interview with E! News’ “Daily Pop” last year, Foxx shared what it took to get Diaz out of retirement for the new film.

“We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, ‘Just give the people one more again,'” he said. “We love her, we’ve been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic.”

Appearing on “The Tonight Show” last fall, Diaz teased her return to acting.

“It’s a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean? I did that for so long, it’s kind of like the process — I just fell back into it,” she said. “But it feels a little bit different.”

She added, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie Foxx, which is amazing. The last movie I made was ‘Annie’ with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented. And just being able to work with him, it’ll be so much fun. I’m nervous about that because I have to listen to Jamie, because he will go. He’s like a racehorse. I just want to be able to support him along the way.”

Details about the plot of “Back in Action” are still under wraps.