Jennifer Lopez is poking a bit of fun at her husband.

On Thursday, the trailer debuted for Ben Affleck’s new film “AIR”, which he directed and co-stars in with Matt Damon, about the creation of Nike’s Air Jordans.

Supporting her hubby, Lopez shared the trailer on her Instagram account, but threw in a caption over a shot of Affleck looking glum which read, “My husband’s happy face.”

The film, which tells the story of how Nike executives formed a partnership with then-rookie Michael Jordan to change the face of sports, also stars Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans and Chris Messina.

Affleck has also been the subject of plenty of memes this week after his appearance alongside Lopez at the Grammys on Sunday night.

A source told ET that Affleck is “not fazed” by the jokes about his less-than-enthusiastic appearance during the awards show, though Lopez “actually thinks some of the memes are funny.”