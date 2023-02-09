Rihanna speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rihanna thinks it’s the perfect time to perform at the Super Bowl.

The singer is set to take to the stage on Sunday for the first time in years, performing an array of hits at the much-talked about Apple Music Halftime Show.

She spoke about why she decided to say “yes” to the show while three months postpartum during an Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday.

Insisting now might have been the only right time to do it, Rihanna said, “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world and do anything.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.”

The hitmaker went on, “It’s important for me to do this this year.

“It’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that.”

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the beauty mogul and fashion designer previously explained that this felt like a “now or never” opportunity.

“You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I’ve never done before in my career,” she shared. “I have to live up to that challenge.”

While the setlist for the show is unknown, fans can anticipate Rihanna will be playing some of her biggest hits through the years, like “Umbrella”, “We Found Love” and “Diamonds”.

