Rihanna speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rihanna has been teasing her new album for a while now, and she was asked about what fans can expect during an Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference on Thursday.

The singer, who is set to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, which marks a major musical comeback for her, shared: “Musically I’m feeling open, I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird.

“[Things that] might not ever make sense to my fans, the people that know the music that I put out. I just want to play, I want to have fun with music.”

The “Umbrella” hitmaker also said her favourite album of hers was ANTI, which was the last album she released back in 2016.

It’s also been five years since she last performed publicly at the Grammy Awards in 2018.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has teased a different direction musically ahead of the release of her upcoming ninth album.

Back in September 2021, around eight months before she welcomed her first baby with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, she said: “You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind.

“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion, you should be able to play.

“I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

