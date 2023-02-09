Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The “Mean Girls” musical has added 3 new names to the cast.

Deadline reports Avantika (“Senior Year”), Christopher Briney (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) and Bebe Wood (“Love, Victor”) will star in the “Mean Girls” movie musical adaptation of the Tony-nominated show.

Previously announced cast members include Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey.

READ MORE: Reneé Rapp Opens Up About ‘Exciting’ Role In ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Movie (Exclusive)

The musical itself is an adaptation of the original 2004 comedy starring Lindsay Lohan.

Tina Fey based the film on Rosalind Wiseman’s book Queen Bees and Wannabes. It follows new student Cady Heron, played by Lohan, as she finds herself recruited into the school’s elite A-list clique “The Plastics”.

READ MORE: A New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Is In The Works, Cast Announced

For the film adaptation of the stage play, Rice will play Cady, Avantika and Wood play Karen and Gretchen, with Briney in the role of Cady’s love interest Aaron.

Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne will direct with Fey returning to pen the script. Broadway Video founder Lorne Michaels will produce the new film as he did the 2004 edition.