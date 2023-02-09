Alec Baldwin is being hit with yet more legal trouble.

Following the criminal charges filed last month against him in the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, her family is now suing Baldwin over her death.

In a press release, celebrity attorney Gloria Allred announced that Hutchins’ parents and sister are filing the suit, with more details to come at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Last year, Baldwin and the other producers on the film settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ husband Matthew, which included an agreement to complete production on the movie with Matthew named an executive producer.

At the time, Matthew said in a statement, “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Following the announcement of criminal charges against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Hutchins family releases a statement via an attorney.

“Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law,” the statement read. “We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

Hutchins was shot and killed while Baldwin was handling a prop gun that turned out to contain live rounds during a rehearsal. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also wounded by the bullet.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case, while assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement to a petty misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.