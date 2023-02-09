Sharing a Netflix account is about to get harder for Canadians.

On Wednesday, the streamer sent emails to subscribers across the country announcing that it would soon be implementing a crackdown on password sharing.

“Netflix is meant to be shared in one household — people who live in the same location,” the email read. “No matter what, we want to make sure it’s easy for you to watch Netflix when you travel, or if you visit different places.”

The company then outlined new measures users will need to take, including setting a primary location by Feb. 21.

Users will have to connect to the internet or Wi-Fi at their primary location at least once per month in order to access their account.

Subscribers will also be able to add additional users in locations outside the home for $7.99 per month on top of the $16.49 and $20.99 monthly tiers. Basic and ad-supported tiers will not be able to add additional users.

The new restrictions will also apply in Spain, Portugal and New Zealand, where Netflix is testing out the implementation of its new anti-password sharing measures.

Netflix’s announcement comes after details of their plans to crack down on people sharing their accounts were inadvertently posted to their help site.

Response to the news was mostly negative on social media, with many threatening to unsubscribe from the streaming service.

Netflix has greatly overestimated its value. Canada is one of the first countries being hit with extra charges for password sharing which means it’s my time to cancel. Bye 👋🏻 ✌🏻 — Patrick Maka (@PMaka1991) February 9, 2023

Been paying customer since 2011 but the new password rules rolling out in Canada put an end to that. Bye @netflix. pic.twitter.com/Fckswciv4D — Blerg 🇨🇦 (@MediaObsessed) February 9, 2023

Netflix Canada is implementing an extra $8 charge today if you share your account with people outside your household. Just a friendly reminder to cancel today before your next billing cycle like I did :) — Cory (@Corynoscopy) February 9, 2023

So it’s starting in Canada. @netflix won’t allow my university kid in residence to watch our family acct which I’m paying the highest fees. As well I’m told I can no longer watch Netflix when I travel to Quebec. Because it’s not my home wifi. pic.twitter.com/AHN3oA2ao6 — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) February 8, 2023