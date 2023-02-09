Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Simu Liu is thrilled to be announced as one of the celebs taking part in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The Canadian actor, who is a Toronto Raptors fan, is heading to Salt Lake City, Utah to show off his talents on the basketball court on Feb. 17.

Liu will be on former NBA star Dwyane Wade’s team and will be joining the likes of 21 Savage, Janelle Monáe, Hasan Minhaj and Nicky Jam.

Team Dwyane will also include Frances Tiafoe, DK Metcalf and Arike Ogunbowale.

READ MORE: Simu Liu And Allison Hsu Upstaged By Usher At Pre-Grammys Roller Skating Event

They will play opposite Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s team, which will include Cordae, Kane Brown, Diamond DeShields, The Miz, Albert Pujols and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez.

Yahoo! Sport stated that something that’s new this year is “Ruffles Crunch Time,” which will allow each team captain to have the ability to start a two-minute period where point values are doubled.

The “Unlock a Legend” feature will also be returning, giving players the ability to add a legendary NBA player to their team mid-game.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Saves The Day: The Actor Helps Students With Accounting Homework, Offers Relationship Advice And More

Liu has been training hard, with him taking to Instagram to share a video of him on the court.

He wrote, “It’s an honour to be selected to the 2023 @NBAAllStar Celeb Game. see you guys in Salt Lake City 🏀”

The confident “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ” star said in the video, “I might be calling it too soon but your boy might be MVP, who knows?”