Guiding kids through grief is never easy.

In an interview with Women’s Health, Pink opens up about facing loss in recent years, and how she has handled talking to her kids Willow and Jameson about death.

Talking about her new song “When I Get There”, a love letter to someone who has passed, the singer shared, “Um, I lost my dad (Jim Moore) in August of 2021. He had cancer for eight years. When that song was sent to me, I was very numb. I don’t grieve in a normal way, like how I see other people grieve. They have such instant access to their grief, it seems. I just kind of go numb. It takes me a really long time to unpack that suitcase, and that song was part of the unpacking. I heard it, and I thought, That’s my song.”

She also became emotional talking about how her children dealt with the passing of their nanny Trish, who also died of cancer.

“She was one of the loves of our life,” Pink said, recalling how her ability to help her kids through the grieving process was helped by Trish telling them she would be their angel.

“And so my youngest…” she said, referring to 6-year-old Jameson. “Talking about this makes me cry. Jameson will walk around the kitchen and go, ‘Hey, Grandpa, hey, Trish.’”

During a hike in the middle of a hailstorm, Pink heard her son talking to his late nanny.

“Trish, I know you’re up there; you’ve got to make the wind stop!” he said.

Opening up about processing her own grief at the loss of her father and their complicated relationship, Pink said, “My work now is to remember all of the good things because I know sometimes I have a tendency to remember the bad s**t. I want to try to hold on to the good; there was a lot of good.”