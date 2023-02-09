John Travolta stars in a new “Grease”-themed Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile alongside “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

The ad, which pays tribute to the 1978 film’s popular anthem “Summer Nights”, comes six months after the death of Travolta’s leading co-star Olivia Newton-John.

READ MORE: ‘Die Hart The Movie’: Kevin Hart, John Travolta Star In Action-Packed Trailer

As Travolta, 68, recreates multiple dance moves and signature poses he famously performed for the film’s beloved duet, he sings the lyrics “tell me more,” prompting Braff and Faison to advertise T-Mobile’s “too good to be true” services.

Travolta shared the ad to his Instagram account with the caption: “Neighbors that sing together, stay together. I couldn’t ask for anyone better than @Donald_aison and @zachbraff. Thanks @tmobile!”

The nostalgic recreation of the “Summer Nights” duet comes one day after Paramount+ dropped the first trailer for the upcoming “Grease” prequel series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”.

Speaking of the new series, director and show creator Annabel Oakes told Entertainment Weekly that “fans of the original should be happy,” given the film’s legacy which has lived on since its original release in the late ’70s.

READ MORE: John Travolta Remembers Olivia Newton-John On What Would Have Been Her 74th Birthday

“We call ‘Grease’ the mothership, and we always are talking about how we have to pay homage and respect the mothership,” she said.

The ad also follows Braff and Faison’s Super Bowl commercial they did for T-Mobile last year, in which they performed a remixed version of “West Side Story”‘s hit track “I Feel Pretty”.