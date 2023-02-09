Canada Goose is teaming up with streetwear legend Chris Gibbs of UNION LA for a limited-edition collection as part of their multi-year partnership with the NBA.

This five-piece collection is inspired by classic Americana designs and West Coast lifestyle, and blends the performance and function of Canada Goose with UNION LA’s unique streetwear style.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes Stars In Super Bowl Commercial — Go Behind The Scenes

UNION LA, which is based in LA, has been at the forefront of streetwear for the past 20 years. Chris Gibbs and his team have been bringing consumers a mix of up-and-coming designers and luxury brands from all over the world, all while paying homage to streetwear culture and community.

“I’m thrilled to launch this latest collection with Canada Goose for NBA All-Star 2023,” said Chris Gibbs. “We’ve combined Canada Goose’s luxury performance and function with UNION LA’s design and style to create five one-of-a-kind pieces that truly reflect the essence of UNION – coming together.”

The collection features unisex pieces designed for layering and mixing and matching, and embodies both brands’ shared commitment to representing local communities and cultures through fashion. From the Toussaint Coat to the Legion Vest, each piece is available in a range of colours inspired by the West Coast, and is crafted with the utmost attention to detail and quality.

READ MORE: Simu Liu Shows Off His Impressive Basketball Skills After Joining NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Team

“We’re always looking for ways to surprise and excite our consumers, and this collaboration with Chris Gibbs and UNION LA is no exception,” said Woody Blackford, Chief Product Officer at Canada Goose. “We’ve combined the West Coast-inspired streetwear designs of UNION LA with the performance and functionality of Canada Goose, creating versatile, stylish pieces perfect for any outdoor adventure.”

READ MORE: LeBron James Is Now The NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer; Stars Celebrate The Record-Breaking Achievement

The Play in the Open campaign, which is based on Canada Goose’s Live in the Open ethos of free self-expression, is directed by Beth Birkett-Gibbs, a renowned creator, artist, stylist, and director. This year’s campaign features a cast of talented individuals from around the world, including Tierra Whack, Kai Isaiah Jamal, Majid Jordan, and Fred VanVleet, and takes consumers on a quirky, dream-like journey through the culture that inspired the collection.

So, whether you’re a streetwear fan or an outdoors enthusiast, this collection has something for everyone.

The whole collection is out now and available in select stores and on the Canada Goose website.

The 2023 All-Star game is set to take place at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Utah, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.