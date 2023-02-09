Fans are getting a kick out of Jessica Biel’s latest workout video.

In the clip, shared to the “Candy” actress’ Instagram page, she’s seen exercising with her personal trainer Ben Bruno before receiving an unexpected interruption. As Biel completes a set of weighted lunges, she suddenly busts out into laughter. The camera then pans to her husband Justin Timberlake who’s hilariously shaking his hips to the beat of the song playing in the background.

“Justin Stop!” his wife demands.

“What? What? It’s not distracting?” the singer jokes.

Biel captioned the post: “In the gym with @benbrunotraining… and some other guy who won’t stop distracting me!! Anyway. Ben just launched the coolest / easiest new program to help people get back on track in 2023 – eating healthier, getting stronger – it’s so thorough… cannot recommend it enough.”

Bruno then reposted the funny video to his own Instagram account, praising Biel’s strength and inspiration.

“@jessicabiel is such a bada*s. This 3-way lunge matrix is hard enough as it is, let alone with @justintimberlake trying to distract you with his dancing,” he wrote.

“She’s the only person I know who can do the whole set without tapping the other leg down for balance,” he continued. “Very, very impressive. To have her support my program means a lot to me personally, and to see her inspire so many women to get strong is so awesome. Thanks, Jess!”

Bruno also trains Chelsea Handler, Kate Upton and NBA star Klay Thompson, among others.