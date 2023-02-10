Presented By: Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum

N1 Skincare Product Launch in Canada since its debut*

Tis the season of boxed chocolates, roses, and date night with l’amour. We all love to celebrate love, but nothing is more important that self-love and that means you need to ensure you’re always giving yourself some well-needed TLC. What screams TLC more than some luxurious pampering in advance of that candle-lit dinner?

So, before we start applying makeup and putting on that red dress, we need to prepare our skin. Just like you, Lancôme’s Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum is truly one of a kind and in its chambers lie three formulas full of powerhouse ingredients.

“My skin loves it! It’s luxe, it’s light, it’s juicy, it feels good”– Brittnee Blair, ET Canada reporter

If you’re in Canada, then a Valentine’s Day dinner still means having to brace the cold and dry weather. The last thing we want is to have our skin flaking under the candlelight. Hydration is the number 1 step for self-love, because it ensures everything in your body is functioning properly. Rénergie’s first key ingredient is a deeply hydrating Hyaluronic Acid otherwise known also known as hyaluronan or hyaluronate. Naturally produced in the body, Hyaluronic acid helps our skin retain water, which keeps it smooth and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, so when our love goes to caress our skin, it’s nothing short of divine.

Speaking of divinely smooth, self-love means spending time with people who jive with you and bring out your best self. If you can’t stop thinking of how you and your lover go together like PB & J, Rénergie’s next key ingredients are another perfect duo, Vitamin C and Niacinamide. Vitamin C is crucial for collagen production and neutralizes free radicals while Niacinamide helps to produce ceramides to improve the skins barrier function. Used together creates a power couple that can address uneven skin tone, wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness. Talk about synergistic! Just like you and bae.

While synergy is important, true synergy is made from two people who are stable and happy within themselves. So, making sure to take time to ground yourself and boost yourself up every day, keeps self-love on point. Rénergie’s final key ingredient is a true stabilizing force, Ferulic Acid. Ferulic Acid is a powerful antioxidant that helps to boost & stabilize the effects of other antioxidants such as vitamin C and helps protect the skin from free radicals. So, before you call that cab to dinner, make sure to always remind yourself that you are a powerful goddess.

Now that you’ve given yourself a triple dose of powerful ingredients & a lesson self-care, you’ll be supercharged for an extra special Valentine’s Day date.

*Source: The NPD Group/BeautyTrends®, Quebec, skincare product dollar sales, 12 months ending December 2022.