Between playing Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest baddie Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” and throwing a punch at Michael B. Jordan in “Creed III”, actor Jonathan Majors is the talk of the town.

Majors weighed on fighting his two nemeses — Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Adonis “Donnie” Creed (Michael B. Jordan) in a chat with ET Canada.

“It’s kind of apples and oranges, different weight class. They’re both very different warriors. And the circumstances were very different. But yeah, they’re both — I probably took harder punches from Michael. No approach to harder punches from Paul Rudd. And probably gave harder punches to Michael.”

“But that’s because I had the glove on,” he added as an afterthought.

Speaking of the action sequences, Paul Rudd (the eponymous Ant-Man) told ET Canada, “The actual time we fighting was more than a day… It was more like a battle, two weeks. And it was a rough two weeks.”

“It was amazing but hard — both to film and choreograph. And it was exhausting. But it was cool. We shot this and then he (Majors) was going off to do ‘Creed III’. So, he was definitely in fight mode. He’s an amazing actor and I would buy him as the world heavyweight champ. You know, I think it he could pull it off,” Rudd added.