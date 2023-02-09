John Legend is gushing over the latest edition to his and Chrissy Teigen’s family and opens up about the “challenging” journey they went through to welcome their precious newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens.

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, the “Love Me Now” singer revealed how his and Teigen’s second daughter’s name came to be.

“My great grandmother was named Ester and my grandmother’s name was Maxine so we incorporated two of my ancestors into her name,” Legend, 44, told host Jennifer Hudson.

He went on to gush over how “excited” he and his family members are to welcome little Esti to the family.

Speaking of the couple’s children- daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4- Legend emphasized how “good” they’re being with their new little sister.

“We were worried because they seemed like a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant and I was worried that they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home,” Legend said, “but they’ve exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are.”

“They’re just like truly thrilled to be older siblings,” the proud father added.

While addressing the fact that people are already noting how Esti looks like Legend, he joked: “Everybody says every light skin baby looks like me.”

“I’m beginning to think I just have a baby face,” he continued. “It’s fine.”

Legend went on to chat about some of the challenges that he and his wife have faced to welcome another child.

“We’ve had to use IVF to conceive our children. We’ve had you know pregnancy loss and I think a lot of families go through that,” he said, referring to when the couple lost their son Jack at 20 weeks old due to a pregnancy complication. “But I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn’t feel so alone. I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey.”

John and Chrissy welcomed Esti on January 13.