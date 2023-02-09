Pamela Anderson wrote “dreams do come true” after learning her newly released memoir, titled Love, Pamela, is now a New York Times bestseller.

Love, Pamela is listed next to Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare in the Nonfiction section (combined print and e-book) of the New York Times bestsellers list.

In an Instagram post, Anderson wrote, “I’ve just heard the news… My book Love, Pamela is a New York Times bestseller. Thank you from the depths of my heart… Dreams do come true, when you least expect it… Never give up. Persevering through hardships is for the greater good of all.”

A press release described the memoir as — “Pamela Anderson’s blonde bombshell image was ubiquitous in the 1990s. Discovered during a Canadian football game, Pamela was quickly launched into superstardom, becoming Playboy’s favourite cover girl and an emblem of Hollywood glamour and sex appeal. Yet the Pamela Anderson we think we know, created through happenstance rather than careful cultivation, hid her true story: that of a small-town girl getting tangled up in her own dream.”

Anderson’s tell-all memoir hit the bookshelves on Jan. 31 along with a Netflix documentary “Pamela: A Love Story”.