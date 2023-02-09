Click to share this via email

Paul Mescal admits that “something felt slightly absurd” about being nominated for his first ever Oscar for his work in “Aftersun”.

The Irish actor, who just turned 27 last week, told BBC News that ever since the nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards came out, “It’s been overwhelming, especially for my family.”

“I don’t think anybody or even I was expecting this,” he said, despite the fact that he “always knew that [he] was willing to work hard.”

Mescal added that being recognized for such an award is something he “never thought” his job and “something that I love very dearly could do.”

He shared that his entire family is “coming out to L.A.” for the awards show on Sunday, March 12.

“We’re going to have a great time as a family,” he said.

Following the announcement of Mescal’s nomination last month, his sister Nell shared their family’s delightful reactions.