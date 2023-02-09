The Jonas Brothers have a new song on the way.

On Thursday, the band took to Instagram to announce the track titled “Wings”, which will be released on February 24.

READ MORE: Frankie Jonas On His Solo Music Career And Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)

READ MORE: The Jonas Brothers On Receiving A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame: ‘Such An Honour’

Fans can pre-save the song as they patiently wait for new music to arrive. The Jonas Brothers previously teased “Wings” when they shared a teaser video for their upcoming album The Album, which they announced last month when they were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The band’s sixth studio album, The Album, will be released on May 5.