Meghan Trainor is sharing a pregnancy update.

The “Made You Look” singer, who is four months into her second pregnancy, appears to be soaking in every moment of it before the little one arrives.

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Believes Getting Pregnant Helped Her Land Pringles Super Bowl Ad: ‘Babies Bring Good Luck’

On Thursday, Trainor, 29, posted a TikTok of herself doing the viral “Baby Mama” dance, featuring an adorable special guest.

As the musician dances to the upbeat track, her and husband Daryl Sabara’s two-year-old son Riley is seen completely unbothered by his mom’s dance moves and continues sip on his baby smoothie while playing with his toy car.

READ MORE: Watch Meghan Trainor’s Adorable Toddler Gets A Golden Ticket On ‘Australian Idol’: ‘Easiest Yes All Season’

“Never did this one when I was pregnant with Riley,” Trainor captioned the video, which also features her friend, child actor Chris Olsen. “HOW AM I ALREADY ALMOST HALF WAY THERE?”

The singer added that she’s now in her second trimester and is exactly 18 weeks pregnant.

Trainor announced her pregnancy last month.