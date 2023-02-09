Lizzo has teamed up with SZA for a stunning, special edition of her hit anthem “Special”.

The remixed track, “Special (Feat. SZA)”, hears the genre-defying multi-Platinum SZA sing her own opening verse before joining her close friend Lizzo for the chorus.

“Special (Feat. SZA)” cover art. — Photo: Courtesy of Warner Music Group

The fan-favourite duo gave the highly-anticipated track its live debut back in November 2022 during Lizzo’s sold-out L.A. Kia Forum show, which is currently available for streaming on HBO’s “Lizzo: Live In Concert”.

The empowering song holds sentimental importance to Lizzo and was named by SZA as her personal favourite track on Lizzo’s Special album.

The collaboration, which delivers unabashed positivity, comes fresh off Lizzo’s “Record of the Year” Grammy win for her Billboard Hot 100 number one worldwide smash “About Damn Time”. The four-time Grammy winner became the first black woman to be awarded “Record of the Year” since Whitney Houston’s win for “I Will Always Love You” in 1994.

Listen to “Special (Feat. SZA)” here.