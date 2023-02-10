Things are getting steamy for Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw.

On Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett were spotted on the streets of New York, passionately smooching for cameras on the set of “And Just Like That…” season 2.

Parker shared photos of the kiss herself on Instagram, with the caption, “This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ.”

Onlookers and paparazzi also got to see the co-stars having fun while shooting the kiss.

The pair even smiled for the cameras after shooting the steamy moment.

Corbett’s return to the “Sex and the City” franchise was announced last summer, after it had been expected he would appear in the first season of the HBO sequel series.

He had been one of the two notable absences from season 1, along with Kim Catrall, who declined to participate in the show.

In January, HBO shared the first look at Corbett from the new season, walking hand-in-hand with Parker down a New York street.

Aidan last appeared in the film “Sex and the City 2”, in which he was married to another woman, and Carrie learned he had two more kids.

It is not known what the character’s status is now, including whether he is divorced, but from the looks of it, Carrie and Aidan are right back in love with Corbett’s return.

The premiere date for “And Just Like That…” season 2 is yet to be announced.