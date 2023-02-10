Billie Eilish has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man who broke into her childhood home to “profess his love” for her.

It was reported last month that the individual, named Christopher Anderson, entered her home most recently on January 5.

This led to Eilish requesting a restraining order, and TMZ claimed this week that the judge had sided with her.

The musician appeared virtually in court on Thursday for a hearing, with the judge granting court-ordered protection for her and her parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, as well as her brother Finneas O’Connell.

The permanent restraining order means Anderson has to stay 100 yards away from Eilish, her family and her parents’ home at all times.

He also can’t message her on social media, or come near her vehicle or workplace, TMZ reported.

If he were to break those rules, police can immediately arrest him.

The latest visit wasn’t the first time Anderson was believed to have turned up at the property, with the singer previously saying police had been called on five separate occasions prior to the latest incident.

Eilish previously said in court docs, “I have viewed images of this individual and can confirm I have no idea who he is and that I have had no prior relationship or communication with him.”

She added: “Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family’s home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me.

“However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother.

“I worry that some day one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members.”