The star of “You” is done with sex scenes.

This week, on his “Podcrushed” podcast with co-host Nava Kavelin, Penn Badgley revealed that he got the show’s creator to seriously cut down on his intimate scenes for the new season.

READ MORE: ‘You’ Season 4 Trailer: Penn Badgley’s Joe Is Dangerous As Ever In Netflix Series

“I asked Sera Gamble can I just do no more intimacy scenes,” Badgley said. “This is actually a decision I made before I took the show. I don’t think I have ever mentioned it publicly. One of the main things was, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I’m always playing the romantic lead?”

The actor when on to explain why he made the decision, and how responsive Gamble was to his request.

“Fidelity in every relationship, including my marriage, is important to me,” he said.. “It’s got to the point where I don’t want to do that. So I said to Sera, ‘my desire would be zero, to go from 100 to zero.’ But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can’t take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept. So how much less can you make it, was my question to them.”

READ MORE: ‘You’ Star Penn Badgley On Why Murder & Stalking Haven’t Stopped Joe Goldberg From Becoming A Thirst Trap

Badgley continued, “She didn’t even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest. She was sort of almost, I want to say empowered, it had a really positive response. They came back with a phenomenal reduction.”

Season 4 of “You” sees Badgley’s character Joe head to London for more serial killer drama.

“You” season 4, part 1 premiered on Feb. 9, with part 2 set to drop March 9.