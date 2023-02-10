An interview in which Mischa Barton claimed she was encouraged to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 19 years old has resurfaced online.

“The O.C.” star, now 37, was speaking to Harpers & Queen back in 2005 when she made the comments, which are being re-shared after DiCaprio was recently linked to 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

In the chat, which took place at the height of “The O.C.”s popularity, Barton spoke about seeing a then-30-year-old DiCaprio at a photo shoot, Metro reported.

READ MORE: The Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio And Actress Victoria Lamas’ ‘Dinner Date’

She’d been with her then-publicist Craig Schneider at the time, with Schneider allegedly telling her: “For the sake of your career, go and sleep with that man.”

Barton told the publication she wasn’t interested in older men, questioning at the time, “Isn’t Leo like 30 or something?”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Loves That ‘Naughty Boy’ Leonardo DiCaprio Is ‘Still Clubbing’

The resurfaced interview comes after a source shut down the rumours about DiCaprio, now 48, dating Polani after the pair were spotted together at model Riley Montana’s album release party last month.

They told People, “Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group… Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her.”

After splitting from his girlfriend of four years, 25-year-old model Camila Morrone, in August, DiCaprio has also been linked to Gigi Hadid, 27, and actress Victoria Lamas, 23.

See more about DiCaprio’s dating life in the clip below.