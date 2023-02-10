Click to share this via email

Travis Barker has been banging the drums a little too hard.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer revealed that he’d dislocated his finger during rehearsals for the band’s upcoming reunion tour.

“I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments,” he shared.

I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) February 8, 2023

Fans responded, wishing him well and a speedy recovery so that he can be in tip-top shape for the tour.

Barker is no stranger to performing through injuries though, as in 2006 when he performed one-handed on “The Late Show” due to a broken wrist.

The upcoming tour will be Blink-182’s first with guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge in almost a decade, and is scheduled to kick off in Mexico next month, though it is unclear whether the tour will be affected by Barker’s injury.

Canadian dates on the tour are scheduled for May and June.

The reunion tour, featuring the classic Blink-182 lineup of Barker, DeLonge and Mark Hoppus was announced back in October.